Malta takes seat on UN security council, pledges to prioritise peace and sustainability

Malta has officially taken its seat on the United Nations (UN) Security Council, its most powerful body, as Ambassador to the UN Vanessa Frazier raised the Maltese flag outside the council chamber at the official ceremony.

According to the Times of Malta, Frazier promised during the ceremony that Malta will operate under the three principles of security, sustainability, and solidarity, while continuing to advocate for peace, security, stability, dialogue, de-escalation, and respect of international law.

She added that Malta will prioritise children and armed conflicts, promoting the women, peace, and security agenda, emphasising climate change as a critical threat and literacy as a peace-building tool.

Malta joined Ecuador, Japan, Mozambique, and Switzerland on the UN Security Council after winning a two-year seat in June. Malta obtained 97% of the vote from the 190 voting member states.

Frazier deemed it as a historic day for Malta as it obtained a seat for the second time in its history, giving Malta an opportunity to contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security.

The UN Security Council is responsible for addressing issues pertaining to global peace and security, suggesting the admission of new members to the General Assembly and endorsing any modifications to the UN charter.

The council is composed of five permanent members - the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China - and 10 elected, non-permanent members, each serving two-year terms. Malta had a two-year term on the council in 1983, after falling short at the last voting stage in its first attempt in 1977.