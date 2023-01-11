Former Labour minister calls out threat to freedom of expression over Bis-Serjetà charges

Former Labour minister Evarist Bartolo weighed in on a controversial criminal arraignment of satirist Matt Bonanno, calling out the heavy-handed police action on a complaint filed by pentecostal church River of Love.

Bartolo, a former education and foreign minister between 2013 and 2022, said it was incumbent upon a democratic society to tolerate prickly commentary and criticism, and lauded the reforms that had freed journalists and citizens from criminal liability on matters of journalism and liberty of expression.

“Gordon Manché of River Of Love is feeling miffed about an obviously satirical comment made about him over a year ago and reported him to the police... in the last 12 years, Bonanno has criticised so many people in the highest of positions.”

Satire is about ‘punching up’… not down | Matt Bonanno

“We removed censorship, we granted the liberty of political lampooning for carnival floats... there’s still much more to do to strengthen journalists’ freedom of expression. It makes no sense to send someone to jail for using mockery as a way of serious comment on current affairs,” Bartolo said.

Criminal charges were filed against Bonanno, owner of the satirical website Bis-Serjetà, for “the misuse of electronic equipment to make threats” against the church on 4 January, 2022, over a Facebook comment.

In the comment Bonanno posted, he said River of Love “should be treated exactly like ISIS”, then hosted a comment saying ‘I don’t think Malta can afford a sustained aerial bombing campaign on Żebbuġ’ – where River of Love was previously based – to which he reacts by saying, ‘And Żebbuġ is pretty nice. Relocate River of Love to Buġibba, then carpet bomb. Two birds with one stone.’

While criminal libel was removed from the Maltese criminal code under the first Labour administration, the police proceeded to take up a complaint by River of Love pastor Gordon John Manché, and filed charges against Bonanno and another under the Electronic Communications law.

They stand accused of breaching Article 48(d), which prohibits the use of electronic communication networks “other than their intended use”, which is punishable by a fine of €25,000; and Article 49, accused of using internet to threaten to commit a crime are liable to a fine of €25,000.

Bonanno, who is raising funds to cover legal expenses and potential fines, promised to invest any excess funds in Bis-Serjetà and other comedic projects and donate 10% to an LGBTIQ charity.