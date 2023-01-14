Media expert committee to hold national conference in February on media legislation reform

The government-appointed Committee of Media Experts will be holding a national conference on 15 February, to consult with the public on how to best strengthen journalism in Malta.

The conference will consist of a plenary session, followed by focus groups and discussions on how to best protect the media sector and journalists in the country.

Further details will be provided by the committee closer to date but stakeholders are encouraged to provide their feedback by email on [email protected]

The committee, chaired by Judge Michael Mallia was set up in January 2022, following the recommendations of the Public Inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, which Mallia also chaired.

One of the first tasks of the committee was to review and give feedback on legislation proposed by the government to enhance the protection of journalists and strengthen freedom of expression.

The feedback was formally delivered on 1 June and just before parliament returned from its summer recess, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard published the Bills, taking on board a substantial part of the feedback but leaving out significant aspects.

Subsequently, Matthew Xuereb and Kurt Sansone, president and general secretary of the IĠM respectively threatened to quit the committee unless media protection legislation tabled in parliament is withdrawn

After a meeting with the two journalists, Prime Minister Robert Abela agreed to freeze media protection legislation tabled in parliament and wait for a public consultation process to take place.