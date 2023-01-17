Seven new residential flatlets for Life Network’s crisis pregnancy shelter

Seven new residential flatlets will be added to a crisis pregnancy shelter owned by Life Network Foundation.

The foundation runs Dar Tgħanniqa ta’ Omm, a home offering assistance to vulnerable women who have unplanned pregnancies.

"Our experience has shown that a gentle step towards completely independent living gives mothers and their children the best chance of a strong and independent future," said Christie Zammit, Administrative Officer of Dar Tgħanniqa ta’ Omm.

"The aim of these flatlets is to support these women as they continue their education or settle into full time employment."

The foundation said that the flatlets will allow mothers the opportunity to study or work while staying at the home for up to three years.

Works on the flatlets will commence this week with the aim of being open to first residents by May 2023.

"Life Network is committed to providing women and children with the resources they need to succeed, and these new flatlets are an important step towards empowering women and helping them achieve independence," Life Network Foundation chairperson Miriam Sciberras said.