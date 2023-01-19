Naxxar care home closes doors to visitors for seven days due to COVID-19

Simblija Care Home has closed its doors to visitors after detecting several cases of COVID-19 among residents.

The 153-bed private care home in Naxxar told families on Tuesday that it will temporarily ban visitors for seven days to prevent further cases.

It is unknown how many residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but reports indicate that only residents showing symptoms are being tested.

“We are in constant communication with the health authorities and all measures that have been implemented are in accordance with the health authorities’ COVID-19 standard policies and procedures and are endorsed by them,” a spokesperson told various newsrooms.

The outright ban on visitors is being seen as a drastic step that harks back to the elderly home lockdowns seen throughout the pandemic.

The same care home had closed itself off from visitors in August 2020 when a resident tested positive after being admitted to hospital.

As of Thursday, there are 339 cases of COVID-19 across Malta and Gozo. Daily new cases have been hovering between 20 and 40 a day for several months.