Yorgen Fenech aware of Mrieħel underpass before Central Link approval – text message

According to WhatsApp message shown to Arnold Cassola, Tumas magnate aware of underpass project before Central Link approval – roads project later added in €5 million addition to entire project

21 January 2023, 9:09am
by Matthew Vella
The former bypass at Mrieħel is now being excavated for an underpass to facilitate access to the Tumas-Gasan high-rise, the Quad Central
The independent politician Arnold Cassola has said that a WhatsApp message reveals a communication between the Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech – the alleged mastermind in the Caruana Galizia assassination – with the roads agency over the prospective Mrieħel underpass.

Cassola said the message, sent to him by an anonyous whistleblower, shows Fenech querying former Infrastructure Malta boss Fredrick Azzopardi about the controversial underpass that was added to the Central Link project.

The 27 May, 2019 text, Cassola says, shows Fenech asking Azzopari: “Do you have anything on the Mrieħel junction?” (Għandek xi ħjiel fuq il-Junction tal-Mrieħel?); to which Azzopardi replies that William Lewis, also a Labour Party official, was working on the project and its traffic impact assessment (“Qed jaħdem fuqha William Lewis għax qed isir xi TIA għal Mrieħel kollu minnu wkoll”)

Mriehel had been included as a high-rise zone by the government after the closure of the public consultation period
Gridlock warning on Mrieħel’s Quad towers had called for overpass

Lewis is Labour’s organisational secretary, whose company Crowdnet was awarded a consultancy on the Central Link project by direct order.

“Two months later in July 2019, the Central Link Project was approved by the Planning Authority... without any mention at all of the Mriehel Underpass,” Cassola said.

The Mrieħel Underpass facilitates access to the Tumas-Gasan high-rise project Quad in the Mrieħel business district. “Plans to build it were only made public in November 2020, a year and a half after the WhatsApp exchange between Fenech and Azzopardi. The Mrieħel Underpass, which then-minister Ian Borg had stated would come at zero added cost, ended up costing the taxpayer an extra €5 million.”

