[WATCH] Grech: Labour’s drop in standards resulting in tragic deaths and murders

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has attributed the recent string of construction site deaths and tragic murders with the drop in standards brought about by a Labour administration.

“These deaths are not a coincidence. This government has lowered the country’s standards in construction, roads, family values, solidarity and quality of life. It has removed the serenity of living in peace and serenity,” Grech told supporters.

The PN leader was referring to the shocking murder of Pelin Kaya earlier this week, and the tragic construction site death of 20-year-old JeanPaul Sofia.

Grech said under Labour’s tenure, a culture where “nothing matters” was introduced, and situations happening across the country are a result of those decisions.

“That is why the person remains at the centre of the PN’s political work,” he said.

Speaking on amendments to the country’s abortion law, Grech said “everyone” is now realising the Prime Minister wants to introduce abortion in Malta.

“Even individuals close to the party like former deputy leader Joe Brincat, former minister Evarist Bartolo and President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preco are agreeing with what we are saying,” Grech said.

He also insisted people must still remain emphatic with people who decide to carry out an abortion, saying it is not an easy decision to “contemplate let alone take.”

The PN leader also mentioned the anti-deadlock mechanism for standards commissioner, saying it is being introduced so Robert Abela gets to handpick the individuals he wants at the helm of the country’s most important institutions.