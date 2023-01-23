Child Commissioner calls for more surveillance in light of unprovoked attack on teens

The Office of the Commissioner for Children has condemned an incident which saw a group of youths injured in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack on teenagers in Valletta.

“The Office continues to advocate for the right of children and adolescents to engage in safe recreational activities. Appropriate spaces should be made accessible so as to enable them to socialise and develop in a heathy manner,” the commissioner said.

The police are investigating what they are calling a “fight” between two groups of young people which broke out in Valletta on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson said the attack happened at around 10pm in Merchant Street.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the police said initial investigations showed a “fight” broke out between a number of young people.

Four minors were allegedly attacked by a group of aggressors which left the site of the incident before police arrived.

The commissioner for children also said there should be more surveillance in the country’s streets.

“There should also be more surveillance in the streets as well as in recreational areas where people get together including adults, young people and children under the age of 18 so as to ensure their safety,” the statement read.

