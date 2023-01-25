CPD and science faculty ‘in contact’ over series of tremors

The Civil Protection Department is in contact with the University’s science faculty following the series of tremors that have struck south of Malta in the past days.

"In recent months, Civil Protection Department (CPD) employees have conducted earthquake-related exercises, both with with simulations in the country and intensive training abroad,” the Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri said on Facebook.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake felt on Tuesday evening may have created panic, coming hot on the heels of another tremor of similar magnitude a day earlier.

But the earthquakes that have been happening in the same zone between Malta and Libya over the past week are not a new phenomenon, according to seismologist Daniela Farrugia.

The area situated to the south of Malta is prone to earthquakes and there have been more than 100 tremors over the past few days, she tells MaltaToday.

The issue was also raised in parliament on Wednesday afternoon by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina who asked Housing Minister Roderick Galdes during question time.

Galdes said the issue does not fall under his remit, directing the PN MP to the home affairs minister.

“The civil protection department fall under his remit, and so questions should be made to him,” Galdes said.