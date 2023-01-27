Malta to receive €52 million in first instalment of EU COVID recovery funds

The European Commission (EC) has approved a positive preliminary assessment of Malta’s payment claim for €52.3 million in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Malta had submitted its payment request in December last year based on the achievement of the 16 milestones and three targets set out in the Council Implementing Decision for the first instalment.

“So, as soon as Member States agree too, Malta will receive over €50 million,” EC President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The €52.3 million was to be awarded on the condition that Malta carries out certain reforms and investments.

In this regard, Von der Leyen said that Malta made good efforts in terms of rule of law, innovation, and the circular economy among other areas.

Malta’s Recovery and Resilience Plan was formally approved by the European Commission in 2021.

When Von der Leyen visited Malta that year, she called Malta’s framework the “greenest plan” approved by the Commission so far. Indeed, Malta’s RRP will see 54% of EU funds dedicated to green objectives.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri thanked Von der Leyen for recognising Malta’s efforts, especially on rule of law.

“In the last year great work has been done, by various entities and ministries, both on the rule of law, and on other points including innovation. This is another important result for our country,” Schembri said.

Parliamentary Secrettary for EU funds Chris Bonett also felt satisfied with the EC’s remarks. “We now have another positive certificate from the European Commission which is proud of the work we are carrying out as a government.”