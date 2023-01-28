‘Hunting exhibitions in schools may promote use of firearms’, says children commissioner

The Office of the Commissioner for Children is concerned that hunting exhibitions in schools may inadvertently promote the use of firearms among school-aged children.

In a statement, the office of the commissioner said it is aware that hunting is a legitimate Maltese pastime which should only be accessible to adults.

It was recently revealed that the Gozo ministry is financing a roving exhibition by hunters’ fraternity Kaċċaturi San Ubertu in all primary schools on Gozo, in a controversial move that has attracted the condemnation of conservationists.

After backlash from BirdLife Malta, whose CEO Mark Sultana called the exhibition “unethical”, Kaċċaturi San Ubertu asked the government to take note of Birdlife Malta's “extremism” and act accordingly to ensure children's unbiased education on hunting.

“Parents have every right to pass their pastime onto their children however, this should be done in a safe and age-appropriate manner,” the Commissioner said.

“It needs to be done in a controlled setting that provides context and guidance and which ensures that children only engage in hunting when they come of age.”

The Office, however, said that it does not have a position or agenda on hunting but emphasised it must ensure that there are necessary and sufficient safeguards in place to protect children from physical harm which may be caused by the use of weapons.