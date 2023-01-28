Pro-life lobby condemns PBS for ‘censoring’ President’s abortion comments

The pro-life lobby ‘Inti Tista’ Ssalvani’ lodged a complaint with the Broadcasting Authority over what it considers to be a censorship of the President’s strong anti-abortion speech during a Holocaust commemoration, by PBS.

It said that the PBS newsroom reported everything that President George Vella said, apart from his "millions of unborn babies are being killed before they even have the possibility to see the light of day" comment.

Life Network Foundation, Doctors for Life, and I See Life, said this occurred during the TVM news service on the 26th of January.

“This strong statement from the President deserved attention and the fact that PBS decided not to report this, particularly in the present circumstances is an attempt to censor the President,” the coalition said.

“This is not the first case where the PBS newsroom has chosen to be selective and censor its reporting. This was also done in the case of Ms. Prudente where the PBS newsroom completely censored what the doctors said.”

They said that this was in violation of the provision of the Constitution of Malta, as well as the provisions in the Broadcasting law, which extend this obligation directly to the public broadcaster and which impose on it the obligation to ensure that the services of its news are objective and comprehensive.

“This cannot be done if the public broadcaster, instead of serving as an instrument to provide all the information to which the people have a right, is an instrument of censorship.”

It said that for these reasons, it is asking for the comments of the President to be reported without censorship.