‘Why isn’t the Commissioner concerned about guns, violence in video games?’ - Kaċċaturi San Ubertu

Kaċċaturi San Ubertu, the hunter fraternity that will be carrying out a hunting exhibition in all of Gozo’s primary schools, hit back at the Commissioner for Children’s concern that this will be promoting the use of firearms amongst children, saying that children were indoctrinated by an anti-hunting agenda in school.

In a statement on Saturday, the hunting lobby said it was “perplexed” by this statement, questioning why the Commissioner never condemned video games and films that exposed children to firearms and violence.

“Surely any Children’s Commissioner cannot deny the fact that education is the key to proper understanding and learning. Children should be educated on any subject making them aware of what is right and what is wrong and what is safe and what is not,” Kaċċaturi San Ubertu said.

It argued that Commissioner’s office had an anti-hunting position and that children were indoctrinated by a “BirdLife Malta syllabus” and an agenda against hunting.

“Before declaring her ludicrous assumptions, one would expect a person with such a responsibility to check her facts before parroting an opinion. The exhibition is purely educational and does not entice children to take up hunting.”

The lobby said that hunting was a “totally lacking and prejudiced subject” in schools and that the exhibition would be educating children on the rights and the wrongs of this controversial hobby.

“The culture and benefits [of hunting] being either culinary or the work of hunters towards the environment, are intentionally omitted in our children’s education,” the lobby argued.

It added that hunters should not be labelled as murderers by their children or told that hunting was wrong, because of what was taught in schools.

“The Commissioner had better concentrate on the indoctrination of our children against hunting in schools run by an organisation with a declared abolitionist agenda rather than worry about an informative exhibition that enjoys official acceptance which she obviously has not bothered to inform herself about,” Kaċċaturi San Ubertu concluded.