Teachers’ union not averse to hunting exhibition: ‘controversial themes cannot be ignored’

The Malta Union of Teachers said it will not be opposing an exhibition on hunting by the Kaċċaturi San Ubertu, held in Gozitan primary schools.

In a statement, the union said it believed that an exhibition of this sort would “never counteract all the positive work carried out by educators and schools towards a culture of conservation and respect for all living species.”

After the Office of the Commissioner for Children sounded concerns that the exhibition might promote the use of firearms among children, Kaċċaturi San Ubertu hit back stating that children were already indoctrinated by a “BirdLife Malta syllabus” and questioned by the Commissioner had never condemned video games or films that expose children to firearms and violence.

“The union believes that since only education can bring about positive changes, schools cannot ignore controversial themes such as hunting. No static exhibition promoting hunting will influence students who are used to classroom discussions and practices promoting respect towards nature and its conservation,” MUT said.

The union invited educators and schools to continue to showcase the real effects of hunting, whilst promoting the message towards the conservation of nature and respect of all living species.

“The MUT believes that all organisations which work towards the conservation of nature should be given the same platform by the Education Ministry to promote their work in schools,” MUT concluded.