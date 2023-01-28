Valletta Soup Kitchen feeds over 30,000 guests in 2022, 86% were Maltese

The Valletta Soup Kitchen served over 30,000 guests in 2022, 86 per cent of whom were Maltese.

The Soup Kitchen, which is run by the Franciscan Friars, opened its doors in St Ursul Street on the 25th of August 2021 and operates exclusively on donations.

Over 91,000 plates and 27,000 packed lunches were prepared, costing the organisation approximately €710,100. 62% of its guests were male and 220 were children.

The main localities form whom its guests came from were; Valletta, Floriana, Marsa, Qormi, Żebbuġ, Saint Paul’s Bay, Kirkop, Pieta’, Msida, Gżira, Ħamrun, Luqa, Bormla, Birkirkara and Paola.

The organisation employs one full-timer worker and one part-timer, however, it has 113 volunteers. These include board members, a lawyer, social workers, nurses and a psychotherapist. 35 guests found employment thanks to the assistance of the soup kitchen.

“As you can see, at the Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta, we experience a daily miracle of providence. Without the army of volunteers and the support of the donors, all this would not have been possible,” said the organisation in its report.

Donations to the Soup Kitchen OFM can be made via bank transfer, PayPal or cheque.

APS:

A/C 41286610023 MT56APSB77013000000041286610023

BOV:

A/C 40024827012 MT46VALL22013000000040024827012

PAYPAL:

http://www.soupkitchenofmvalletta.com/

CHEQUES:

Addressed to the Soup Kitchen OFM – Valletta, 40, St Ursula Street Valletta