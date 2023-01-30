Body of Gozitan man found in Għasri

A lifeless body was found in Għasri, Gozo on Monday morning, and police are investigating the cause of death.

According to police, the victim is a 60-year-old man from Rabat, Gozo.

He was found on the ground, in a private road on Triq il-Knisja, with visible injuries to his head.

A medical team went on site to provide first aid, but he was certified dead on the spot.

Several forensic experts have gone on site to help determine the cause of death and whether any third parties were involved.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana has opened an inquiry into the case and appointed several experts to help in the investigations.

An autopsy will be carried out on the body to shed more light on the cause of death.

Police investigations are ongoing.