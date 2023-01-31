Peter Agius approved as MEP candidate for Nationalist Party

Peter Agius, a senior EU official and former Head of the European Parliament Office in Malta, has been approved as the MEP candidate for the Nationalist Party.

Agius’s candidature was approved unanimously by the PN Executive Committee.

In a statement after receiving the approval, Agius expressed his desire to revitalise Malta's representation in the EU, as the country approaches its 20th anniversary of EU membership. “We must do better in attracting EU opportunities to Malta and ensuring that these reach all sectors of society. We must also see to a more efficient representation of Maltese needs in EU decision making which is all too often shaped on different needs other than those pertaining to Maltese workers and businesses,” he said.

Agius stated that he is ready to use his experience in EU institutions, combined with his regular contact with people across Maltese society, to ensure that the voices of Maltese sectors are heard in the EU decision-making process.

He added that the forthcoming MEP elections present an opportunity for Malta to choose the best representatives to promote its interests in Brussels.

Agius was a cabinet member of EP President Antonio Tajani and ran as a PN candidate in the 2019 MEP elections where he received close to 11,000 first preference votes.

He was not elected, but he remained politically active over the years and worked on initiatives related to consumer protection, EU funding, EU opportunities for youths, transport and connectivity, Gozo, and food production.

In 2000, Agius was appointed as a PN representative in the European People's Party and became a PN spokesperson last year.