Six organisations, over a hundred individuals file action against Bidnija sheep farm

Six organisations and over a hundred individuals have filed a collective action for the revocation of the permit for the infamous "sheep farm" in the previously pristine Ħżejjen valley in Bidnija.

“This action was made possible thanks to the numerous contributions by the public to a crowdfunding campaign by Moviment Graffitti where the necessary amount needed for the institution of legal actions against this travesty was reached within a few days,” environmental NGO Moviment Graffitti said.

The farm, located in Wied tal-Ħżejjen, currently consists of a two-storey structure, fitted with a pool and a reception area. But now, the owner wants to change the layout to include guest rooms in what activists are calling a hotel.

“Many were left baffled at how a two-storey structure, with reception areas and a swimming pool on its roof, was approved by the Planning Authority (PA) on the pretext of it being a sheep farm,” it said.

The NGO insisted it is clear the permit was granted under false pretences.

“The PA’s case officer conveniently omitted to mention those policies which clearly and unequivocally state that there can be no development in such sensitive sites,” it said.

Graffitti said there are other suspicious omissions and discrepancies evident in the granting of this permit for development. “This is not a genuine sheep farm but a pretext for building a commercial hotel in a protected valley, as has been proven by the subsequent application asking for this structure to be transformed into a retail outlet with guest rooms.”

“We will not stand by while the PA treats the public with disdain and allows the destruction of the natural environment,” they said.