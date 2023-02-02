Grech questions PM dismissal of public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia death

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has questioned the Prime Minister’s motives in dismissing calls for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

“What is Robert Abela hiding? Who does he want to defend?” Grech said on Thursday.

Jean Paul Sofia, 20, died in December of last year, when a three-story building in Kordin collapsed, resulting in a 16-hour search and rescue operation to retrieve his body.

"The family of Jean Paul has a right to know the truth. We failed Jean Paul and his family," Bernard Grech said on Facebook.

Grech’s reaction comes to a statement by the PM on Wednesday, with Abela dismissing calls for a public inquiry into Sofia’s death, insisting an inquiring magistrate is already investigating the incident.

Abela confirmed this in a statement made in response to a parliamentary question from Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia

The PN leader argued that an independent Public Inquiry is the least Malta can do "if we truly want to begin healing society."

Five others were also hospitalised in the accident, but no one has been charged over the collapse.