Malta has third lowest increase in statutory minimum wage in EU

Malta registers the third lowest increase in its statutory minimum wage according to a comparative study by the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound).

The study shows minimum wages have increased across most EU member states, with the increase ranging from over 20% in Germany and Latvia, to 5.4% in Malta.

The only countries where nominal rates have not increased between January 2022 and January 2023 was Spain, where negotiations are still ongoing, and Cyprus, where a statutory minimum wage has just been introduced.

But the report notes that Malta introduced an additional annual Cost Of Living Allowance mechanism for vulnerable households, which foresees an extra benefit to be paid, depending on changes in inflation. Thanks to this mechanism the State disbursed €16.2 million to 45,000 households, with the average payment amounting to €643. The mechanism addresses all those who earn less than the average income, which stood at €17,796 in 2022.

While minimum wage in Malta increased by only 27% between 2010 and 2022, from €647 to €835, in Slovenia the minimum wage has increased by a staggering 102% from € 647 to €;1304. In the same period the minimum wage Lithuania increased by 262% from just € 232 to €840.

Malta addressed inflation through increased expenditure by the State, but some EU countries also resorted to ad hoc increases in the minimum wage paid by employers.

In Germany, in addition to the regular increase for July 2022 set by the Minimum Wage Commission, another increase to €12 was made in October 2022 by the government. The Netherlands opted for a special increase, beyond the regularly applied formula, resulting in an increase of 10.15% since the last increase in July 2022 (or 12.1% since January 2022).

Belgium had a series of six increases since January 2022 as a result of its policy based on automatic indexation mechanisms aimed at ensuring that statutory minimum wages are updated in line with inflation.

In France, two additional ad hoc increases were based on the regular indexation formula in 2022. Luxembourg applied one additional increase with automatic indexation, but postponed a second increase by 12 months, to ensure predictability for companies.

Despite the abnormally large increases for 2023, the report suggests that in most countries this will not be enough to improve the purchasing capacity of minimum-wage earners.

On the positive side, minimum-wage earners will have benefited from significant purchasing power gains in Germany and Belgium, and to a lesser extent in Latvia and Romania. On the negative side, the nominal hikes in January 2023 may not be enough to avoid significant falls in purchasing power among minimum-wage earners in some central and eastern European countries like Czechia, Hun-gary, Slovakia, Estonia and Lithuania which were affected by high inflation rates

The report warns that a further deterioration in minimum wages in real terms is to be expected across the member states, unless further increases in nominal rates take place.