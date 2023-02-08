Just 30 minors stopped by police in Paceville, Valletta bars in 2020

Only 30 underage individuals were apprehended by the police after getting caught drinking alcohol in Valletta and Paceville in 2022, information tabled in parliament shows.

The information was tabled in the House by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Alber Buttigieg.

The MP asked Camilleri for the number of underage drinkers which were caught by the police in the popular nightlife districts of Valletta and Paceville.

“The number of underage persons caught consuming alcohol in Paceville and Valletta in 2022 stands at 30,” the minister said.

Replying to another parliamentary question by Buttigieg, Camilleri said seven individuals were caught selling drugs or illegal substances in Paceville.

Five of the arrested individuals have since been charged. Police investigations on the other two individuals are still ongoing.