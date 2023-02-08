Society expects complete independence from its adjudicators, President tells new magistrates

Society expects complete independence from any interference, influence, or external pressure from its adjudicators, the President told newly sworn in magistrates on Wednesday.

“Full access to justice must apply to everyone, including disadvantaged individuals and those who may require special needs. No exceptions,” George Vella said.

Dr Kevan Azzopardi, Dr Gianella Camilleri Busuttil, Dr Abigail Critien and Dr Joseph Gatt took the oath of office as magistrates during a ceremony led by the President of Malta George Vella at Sant’Anton Palace on Wednesday.

Vella said these appointments in the judiciary are concretely strengthening resources in Courts and consolidating Malta’s credentials in the fields of the rule of law and good governance.

He reminded the newly appointed magistrates they should always be guided by the principles of impartiality, integrity and transparency.

“I ask you to keep in mind your fundamental role of safeguarding and protecting the vulnerable and those who do not have the faculty to safeguard themselves,” he said.

He encouraged them to do their best in order to strengthen the administration of justice in Malta through their work.

Present for the oath of office ceremony were Prime Minister Robert Abela, Minister for Justice Jonathan Attard, State Advocate Chris Soler, and Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti.