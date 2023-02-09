Six cars and three balconies damaged after roof wall collapses in Gharb, Gozo

No one was hurt when a low roof boundary wall in Gharb, Gozo caused three balconies to fall owing to a storm, shattering six cars parked beneath them.

CPD officers are on the scene clearing the road and removing any danger.

No one was wounded, police told Malta Today.

In comments to MaltaToday, CPD head Peter Paul Coleiro warned people to stay away from coastal areas because of the rough sea and avoid being outdoors unnecessarily.

The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport has meanwhile issued an Orange warning as the weather is expected to get worse.

“The East to East Northeast wind will be very strong over the Maltese Islands, reaching gale force over the exposed areas,” the Met Office warned. The orange warning is valid until 10pm tonight but the Met Office will be updating its forecasts accordingly.