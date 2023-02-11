Multiple explosions at Mosta Technopark factory, no one injured

Updated at 12:30pm

Multiple explosions occurred inside a Mosta Technopark factory that produces Ultraviolet lamps, but luckily no one was injured.

Two loud blasts were heard in quick succession around Naxxar and Mosta at around 10:45am, with startled residents and shoppers in the area suspecting a fireworks factory accident.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani told MaltaToday that preliminary investigations indicate that the blast occurred after a chemical reaction inside the gas pipes at the factory.

All the workers were evacuated safely and the blast did not cause any fires in the factory.

Shattered glass was found inside the factory but according to Pisani, the complex did not suffer any severe damage.