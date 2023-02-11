Stormy couple of days for Enemalta, as it responds to over 700 damage reports

Enemalta said it received more than 700 reports of damages, following storm Helios, which wreaked havoc in Malta since Thursday.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Enemalta said that over the past four days, it received hundreds of reports about power cuts, pole damages, wire cuts, and others.

“As soon as the storm was forecasted, Enemalta started preparing itself by allocating additional staff, to be ready to assist customers. Together with relief teams that work 24 hours a day, around 50% additional workers have been added for the last few days,” Enemalta said.

It explained that wherever weather conditions permitted, damages were repaired within hours and even before the weather cleared.

“However, there were situations, especially repairs of lines at a height, where it was not possible for the workers to carry out the necessary works without putting themselves in danger.”

Enemalta said that Saturday’s sunny weather was a relief for its engineers and technicians, as it made it possible for them to safely work on these repairs. It said that it had over nine teams working solely on such repairs.

“The repairs will continue on Sunday and early next week, so that even those damages that are not necessarily affecting the electrical supply, will be fixed without delay,” Enemalta said.

“Whilst it regrets any inconvenience that arose due to these faults, Enemalta reiterates its commitment to continue strengthening the electricity distribution system, in order to give the best possible service to its approximately 350,000 customers in Malta and Gozo. Enemalta thanks its customers for their cooperation in recent days and the workers for their dedicated commitment.”

