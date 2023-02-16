Debilitating menstrual pain can leave women unable to work, says sufferer

A 24-year-old woman from Qormi has claimed with MaltaToday that her menstrual pain issues are such a debilitating occurrence that her sick leave demands have cost her a job twice.

“They never tell you the real reason why you’re being fired,” she told MaltaToday. “But they give you verbal warnings saying you are taking too many sick leave.”

The woman spoke to MP Rosianne Cutajar, whose home constituency includes Qormi, after she read about Spain becoming the first country in Europe to legislate menstrual leave for women. Speaking for the 24-year-old in parliament, the former parliamentary secretary for civil rights insisted it was time Malta discussed menstrual leave.

It is a subject that will raise discussions among employers who resent having to find more days off to pay for workers.

But the woman says she has suffered from back-wrenching, nauseous discomfort with her period for the last 10 years. “Recently I confirmed with a gynaecologist that my uterus lining is excessively thin, making my periods more painful,” the woman said.

Lack of sufficient oestrogen causes a thin endometrial lining, however previous medical tests failed to clarify the condition for the woman. “At age 15, my mother began seeking medical attention, but a family doctor had asked to wait before administering me the pill.”

Many women are required to use hormonal contraceptives, such as birth control tablets or intrauterine devices (IUDs), to regulate their menstrual cycles and reduce bleeding. The 24-year-old began taking the medication at age 17, yet she continues to have a nauseating period discomfort.

“They don’t understand my pain and it’s not only men – even women,” she says of employers and co-workers. “The pain is on and off, so when it is off, I am very productive: if I am given a workload, I will finish that work.”

The woman recalls once during a shift when she was frantically running to and from the restroom in an attempt to throw up. The boss’s wife noticed her and asked what was wrong. “I felt comfortable explaining to her, because she is a woman like me, but once I gave her the truth, she shrugged it off,” she told MaltaToday.

She says couldn’t give her a medical certificate for her pain so they would send her back with a certificate for stomach ache instead. “I worked as a cashier and even as a telephone operator. I have started a new job, thankfully my first period working here came during the weekend I’ll have to see what happens when it comes during the week.”

Menstrual leave

Often than not, discussions about menstrual leave as an entitlement for worker spark an intense debate whether it helps or hinders women at the workplace.

‘La licencia menstrual’ was tabled by the Spanish left-wing government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on 17 May 2022. The Spanish Cabinet voted for Spain to be the first in Europe regulate menstrual leave, with equality minister Irene Montero calling it a “temporary disability” whose taboo had to be overcome. The law passed its first reading in December with 190 votes i favour and 154 against.

In the Soviet Union, the first menstrual leave law was passed in 1922 as part of Bolshevik policy directed at women in factories to protect “their motherhood even as workers”. The law was abolished after the fall of the Soviet Union, with a new proposal brought up again in 2013.

In 1947, Japan became the second nation to legalise menstrual leave, due to the lack of restrooms and toilets in general at the workplace. The law, still in place, asserts that an employer has no control over a woman’s request for menstruation leave. And without a medical certificate, employers must grant a woman menstrual leave either per hour, per half-day, or by a full day.

A year later, Indonesia provided women who work in mines or factories with two full days of leave each month as part of their industrial rights. The leave roved beneficial to blue-collar workers, but women working in other sectors such as retail or finance did not benefit from this law out of fear of shame. A reform in 2003 watered down the legislation to a policy subject to negotiation between women and their employer or union.

South Korea adopted its menstrual leave law in 2001, granting women one day of unpaid leave per month. Violating employers face fines of up to 10 million won and up two years in prison. Korean men’s rights critics ridiculed the law as “reverse sexism” and said women should be ashamed of benefiting of the law when South Korea’s birth rate is low.

Taiwan’s first menstruation leave law in 2002 have women up to 30 days of paid sick leave, resulting in three days a year for menstrual leave and the rest as regular sick days. An additional three days of unpaid leave were added in 2013.

And in Zambia, menstrual leave was enshrined by law in 2017, allowing women one paid leave day each month without having to provide a certificate or a cause. This is commonly referred to as “Mother’s day” – while applying to all women, even those without children.