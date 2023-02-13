menu

[WATCH] CPD team back in Malta from Turkey quake zone: ‘We recovered 18 dead bodies’

A team of 32 Maltese rescuers and a dog returned from quake-hit Turkey on Monday after spending a week searching for people buried beneath heaps of rubble

kurt_sansone
13 February 2023, 6:32pm
by Kurt Sansone
CPD rescuers were greeted by relatives and friends on their return to Malta from quake-hit Turkey, where they assisted in recovery operations (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Maltese rescuers have returned from Turkey where they spent a week searching for victims of two massive earthquakes that left more than 30,000 people dead.

The 32 rescuers and a dog were greeted by anxious relatives and friends at Malta International Airport on Monday afternoon. Amid displays of emotion, relatives were relieved that their loved ones had returned safe and sound from their tour of duty.

The members of the Civil Protection Department were situated in the Turkish city of Malatya with chief Kevin Pace describing the devastated city as a “like war zone”.

The Maltese team arrived back on Monday and will be replaced in Turkey by a second contingent that is expected to leave in the coming days (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A CPD member embraced by a relative amid emotional scenes at MIA (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The Malta team was also accompanied by a specialised search and rescue dog (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Relatives and friends waited anxiously at the airport to welcome their loved ones after they completed a one-week tour of duty in quake-hit Turkey (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
“There was a devastating atmosphere, just like a war zone. We worked 24/7 on various sites, amid freezing weather and in a very delicate atmosphere,” Pace told reporters on arrival.

The Maltese team managed to recover 18 dead bodies from beneath the rubble. “Unfortunately, we found no one alive and with each passing day it becomes more unlikely for a buried victim to survive,” pace said.

A second Maltese team is expected to leave for Turkey in the coming days as part of the EU’s assistance to Turkey as it comes to grips with the massive tragedy.

Two earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 struck Turkey and Syria last week, flattening whole neighbourhoods. The death toll in both countries has now surpassed 30,000 with thousands more suffering injuries.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt.
