[WATCH] CPD team back in Malta from Turkey quake zone: ‘We recovered 18 dead bodies’

Maltese rescuers have returned from Turkey where they spent a week searching for victims of two massive earthquakes that left more than 30,000 people dead.

The 32 rescuers and a dog were greeted by anxious relatives and friends at Malta International Airport on Monday afternoon. Amid displays of emotion, relatives were relieved that their loved ones had returned safe and sound from their tour of duty.

The members of the Civil Protection Department were situated in the Turkish city of Malatya with chief Kevin Pace describing the devastated city as a “like war zone”.

“There was a devastating atmosphere, just like a war zone. We worked 24/7 on various sites, amid freezing weather and in a very delicate atmosphere,” Pace told reporters on arrival.

The Maltese team managed to recover 18 dead bodies from beneath the rubble. “Unfortunately, we found no one alive and with each passing day it becomes more unlikely for a buried victim to survive,” pace said.

A second Maltese team is expected to leave for Turkey in the coming days as part of the EU’s assistance to Turkey as it comes to grips with the massive tragedy.

Two earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 struck Turkey and Syria last week, flattening whole neighbourhoods. The death toll in both countries has now surpassed 30,000 with thousands more suffering injuries.