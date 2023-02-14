Construction waste decreased by more than one million tonnes in 2021

A decrease of 1.1 million tonnes of construction waste was the major contributor to a decline of 29.8% in total waste generated in 2021, figures out today show.

Malta generated 2.5 million tonnes of solid waste during 2021, the National Statistics Office (NSO) said on Tuesday.

Significant declines were registered in backfilling and disposal at sea, both attributable to mineral waste - waste created by demolition and excavation.

Hazardous waste increased by 1.5% or 634 tonnes, while non-hazardous waste decreased by 30.1 per cent in 2021. The major contributor to this decrease was non-hazardous mineral waste that went down by 1.1 million tonnes (35.6%).

Non-hazardous secondary waste generated from the mechanical treatment and sorting of waste increased by 22,374 tonnes (32.2%).

The separate collection of waste fractions experienced a decline across the board, except for civic amenity sites where amounts increased by 1,818 tonnes (4.9%). With regard to door-to-door collections, decreases of 12.5%, 8.1% and 3.5% were recorded in the organic waste, glass, and the grey/green bag waste collection respectively.

In 2021 waste treatment totalled 2.4 million tonnes, decreasing by 1 million tonnes (30.4%) over 2020. All treatment categories showed decreases except for energy recovery that increased significantly from 43 tonnes in 2020 to 13,822 tonnes in 2021.