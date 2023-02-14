Digitalisation must not leave elderly unable to access public services, Labour MP warns

The road to digitalisation must not leave elderly people stranded and unable to access public services, Labour MP Randolph De Battista has warned.

“Digitalisation is important and something I wholeheartedly support but by going down this road we should not leave elderly people by the wayside, on their own,” he cautioned during an adjournment speech in parliament on Monday.

De Battista recounted the story of one of his constituents who was informed that a public service he received through the post would now be delivered only online. The MP said it was no consolation for the elderly person to be told to ask a relative to help them.

“Is it right for us to make elderly people who are living independently in the community dependent on their relatives to access a service? Why should these people be forced to divulge their private matters because they do not know how to access the service online?”

De Battista said the government drive to digitalise its services was a good thing but asked that elderly people are kept in mind when these services are developed.

“We must not forget these people. They deserve respect,” he said.

De Battista also made reference to a proposal floated by his partner, Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer, to have a commissioner for the elderly in the next European Commission.

“Many European citizens are elderly, including here in Malta, and it merits that at a European level they are given the attention they deserve. A European Commissioner dedicated to the elderly will ensure that all legislation at EU level takes into consideration the needs of Europe’s elderly citizens,” De Battista said.

Formally recognising fibromyalgia as a disability

The Labour MP also highlighted the plight of dementia and fibromyalgia sufferers, citing experiences he encountered during home visits.

He said the Maltese government should consider fibromyalgia a disability thus enabling sufferers to have access to more services that could make their lives easier.

“These people are often labelled lazy or attention seekers but imagine waking up every morning with every part of your body hurting and unable to do basic things. It is time to understand this condition better. Advocates are calling for fibromyalgia to be considered a disability and countries like the UK, Israel, Canada have gone down this road. It may be time to consider fibromyalgia a disability because if these people qualify as disabled persons they will find more help all around,” De Battista said.

Assistance for relatives of dementia sufferers

The Labour MP also called for more assistance to relatives of dementia sufferers to be able to cope with the difficulties they may encounter.

Dementia often brings with it heartache for relatives and dealing with patients can be a minefield of emotions. There are some 3,000 people, diagnosed with dementia.

“I have seen a number of videos on Tik Tok by relatives of dementia sufferers giving sound advice on how best to handle their loved ones. I believe more help is needed to assist family members,” De Battista said.