Councillors disassociate themselves from Naxxar post blasting earthquake donations

A Facebook post from the Naxxar local council complaining about its own disorganised collection of donations for Turkey’s earthquake survivors, has been called out by its own councillors for its disparaging tone.

The Facebook post – which local councillors have now disassociated themselves from – blasted the numerous donors who answered the call to send over clothing and other items that could be transported by the Civil Protection Department to Turkey.

According to the post, ostensibly made by the council’s executive secretary, the council complained that donors had “got rid of their trash” and lumped it in a disorganised manner at the council’s doorway.

“Some charity,” the post read. “We asked for help for the earthquake victims but it looks like some only wanted to get rid of their trash.... they were not even decent to bring their donations during office hours... they literally dumped them at the doorway without any respect for those who make use of the council’s services. DO NOT BRING ANYTHING ANYMORE – thank you.”

Naxxar local councillors publicly and privately expressed their disagreement with the Facebook post, as well as with the disparaging tone displayed.

Deputy mayor Chris Deguara said the Facebook post was unacceptable and cast a dark light on all councillors.

“Not one councillor was informed of this kind of post or its contents, so as an elected councillor official I distance myself from this post. The collection for Turkey was initiated by the Local Councils Association and the regional council for the north. The council had to broadcast the call to collect the donations, so thank you to everyone who gave the smallest possible donation – thank you for your help...”