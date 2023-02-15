[WATCH] Miriam Dalli says Opposition claims on interconnector are untrue, malicious

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has denied claims made by the Opposition that the interconnector sustained damage because it was overloaded.

She said the claims made in parliament by Nationalist MP Mark Anthony Sammut were malicious. “It is untrue the interconnector was overloaded,” Dalli said on Wednesday.

She explained that the interconnector has a continuous winter rating of 225MW but can take a load of up to 350MW for a short period of around an hour if the temperature is kept under control. “The temperature was always under control and the table published by Mark Anthony Sammut shows that at no time was the interconnector overloaded as he is trying to imply,” she added.

Dalli accused Sammut of trying to undermine Enemalta. “This is nothing new from an Opposition that is maliciously trying to undermine Enemalta and its workers,” she said.

In parliament on Tuesday, Sammut claimed the interconnector was being overloaded over the weekend, which caused it to trip. He said the overloading was made necessary because the Electrogas power plant ground to a halt because the LNG tanker had to pull away from its jetty because of the Helios Storm.

The powerful storm battered the Maltese islands on Thursday and Friday last week, forcing the tanker to use a storm mooring system that allows it to move a short distance from the jetty and become stable when the sea is too rough for it to work safely.

It was put into its storm mooring position on Friday at 2:30am. But on Friday morning parts of Malta were left without electricity. Enemalta said that the undersea interconnector had ‘tripped’.

During parliamentary questions Sammut asked the Energy Minister whether the tanker was moored during or after the storm, and whether the interconnector was being overloaded.

Dalli accused him of failing to verify the facts, insisting that the interconnector tripped due to damage and not overloading, and that the storm mooring system is a normal procedure that takes place upon the advice of the transport authorities.

The interconnector is a subsea electricity cable connecting Malta to Sicily. The 250MW cable was inaugurated in 2015.