Clash of the Titans: Polidano blames Portelli for Psaila Street demolition mayhem

In a tit for tat between two of Malta’s largest construction conglomerates, Polidano Brothers has issued a statement rebutting an earlier statement by Joseph Portelli’s Excel Limited.

Excel Limited had announced that they were terminating their engagement with the contractor after it failed to abide by the method statement prepared by architect Maria Schembri Grima.

"The contractor failed to abide by the said method statement and was careless and reckless in the execution of the works."

But Polidano has reacted by saying that they were always following the instructions of professionals engaged by Portelli’s group which had sub-contacted them to carry out specialised demolition works.

Polidano Brothers contended that, when carrying out the works, they followed the method statement by erecting a boundary hoarding wall to seclude the site from the adjacent areas, while the adjacent road was closed to serve as an “exclusion zone” due to the nature of the works being carried out.

The company also claimed it always “acted in accordance with the instructions of the developer (Portelli) as well as their architect and site technical officer who were appointed to supervise and monitor all aspects of the project”.

“Polidano will not accept a situation whereby the developer seeks to shirk their legal and moral responsibilities and shift blame onto a sub-contractor when they themselves were duty-bound to oversee the project and intervene if any actions were not being carried out according to their instruction,” Polidano General Manager Ian Napier said.

Napier also announced that the Polidano Group will also be “reviewing” its relationship with Portelli while describing a €5,000 fine imposed on it by the Building Construction Authority as “both unjustified and unwarranted”.

The Building Construction authority has fined Excel Ltd €3,150 and Polidano €5,000 over irregularities connected to the demolition of the Go Exchange building in Psaila Street after issuing a stop notice on works during which stones were seen falling in to the street.

A €2,000 fine was also imposed against architect David Muscat who had the role of site technical officer.