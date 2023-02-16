NGOs demand immediate redesign of Mġarr Road to prioritise cyclists' safety

NGOs have demanded government and authorities shoulder political responsibility in keeping cyclists safe lane on Triq Sir Temi Żammit, Mġarr and redesign it to prioritise cyclists' safety.

“The organisations note that this is not the first accident highlighting the insufficiency of this freshly introduced “cycle lane”, and their open letter follows over two years of public outcry by the cycling community on the dangerous state of the cycling infrastructure on this road,” they said.

On Sunday, a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car while using the cycle lane on Triq Sir Temi Żammit, recalled the NGOs.

The road in question had been redone by Infrastructure Malta in 2021, however “against the informed recommendations by NGO Rota.”

NGOs Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, and Rota sent the letter to Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia, Transport Malta CEO, Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi, and Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon, on Wednesday.

The organisations also reiterated that the road is redone in accordance with international cycling infrastructure standards, such as the proposed plan by Rota.

“Sunday’s accident could have been easily prevented had Rota’s suggestions of segregated cycle lanes been taken on board at the outset,” the NGOs insisted.

The NGOs said Rota had consulted Infrastructure Malta during the planning phase of this road in 2020, and with this being ignored, they questioned whether Infrastructure Malta reduced the consultation process to a box-ticking exercise.

The NGOs explained how paired with “a complete lack of an enforceable policy on cycling infrastructure from Transport Malta,” Mġarr Road features what is possibly the least usable cycle lane on the island, “so narrow it forces cyclists to rejoin speeding car traffic at several points.”

According to them, all this discourages the uptake of active means of transport and in keeping all road users safe.

“Increasing penalties alone will not prevent fatal accidents if our road infrastructure continues to encourage speeding cars at the cost of all other means of transport,” the letter concluded.