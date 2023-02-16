It’s all about willingness to protect journalists, media reform conference hears

Reforms to strengthen the protection of journalists will depend on government’s willingness to embrace the media as the fourth estate, a national conference heard on Wednesday.

The conference was organised by the Media Experts Committee as part of a consultation exercise on several Bills the government tabled in parliament last year.

The Committee, which was set up in January last year by the Prime Minister, is the result of a recommendation made by the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Its first remit was to review and give feedback on a set of Bills prepared by the government intended to protect journalists.

After the Committee gave its feedback, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard tabled the finalised Bills in September but these omitted 13% of the most important recommendations made by the Committee.

Following widespread pressure, including that from the Institute of Maltese Journalists, government put the Bills on hold and asked the Committee to hold a public consultation exercise.

During the conference held yesterday, European Federation of Journalists secretary-general Ricardo Gutiérrez expressed disappointment that the Maltese government had to be put with its back to the wall to move forward with legislation that protects journalists.

He added there was not enough willingness from government to truly embrace the media and the work done by journalists as the fourth estate.

A similar sentiment was expressed by IGM secretary-general Kurt Sansone, who insisted that legislation on its own was not enough unless the public authorities truly embraced a mentality that favoured free journalism.

Sansone presented a comparative exercise indicating the most important differences between what the Committee had recommended and what the government eventually took on board or omitted from its Bills.

Committee chair Michael Mallia, a former judge who had also chaired the Caruana Galizia public inquiry, said committee members only realised that government had omitted the most salient recommendations after the Bills were published.

“We will be reconsidering the Bills and taking note of the feedback received today but at the end of the day the Committee can only arrive so far because the finalised legislation will depend on government,” Mallia said.

The conference brought together journalists, academics with an interest in the media, legal experts, journalism students and other stakeholders.

Academic Carmen Sammut presented a paper outlining some of the challenges journalists and media houses face. She noted that financial challenges posed an existential threat to journalism and required urgent attention. Another issue she raised was the definition of journalist, noting that the Maltese courts have adopted the wider definition recommended by the Council of Europe that is a function-based definition.

The Justice Minister did not attend the conference, having informed the Committee that he had received the invite too late and had other commitments. Opposition MPs Karol Aquilina and Graham Bencini were present throughout.

Some of the key feedback received was on the proposed anti-SLAPP legislation, which was deemed weak, confusing, and onerous. The Committee will be looking again at the anti-SLAPP legislation to try and simplify it and make it more effective in preventing foreign judgments deemed to be SLAPP suits from being enforced in Malta.

The Bills dealing with constitutional changes and other amendments to various laws are currently frozen at First Reading stage in parliament.

The Committee chaired by judge emeritus Michael Mallia includes as members, the IGM representatives Matthew Xuereb and Kurt Sansone, media owner Saviour Balzan, journalist Neil Camilleri, lawyer Kevin Dingli, academic Carmen Sammut, and criminologist Saviour Formosa.