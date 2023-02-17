Circus duck incident: Investigation finds animal welfare officers acted in a cruel way

Animal Welfare Directorate officers’ handling of a confiscated circus duck was “tantamount to cruelty as grave as being forced to perform in a circus act,” an investigation has found.

The investigation was carried out by the Commissioner for Animal Welfare and delved into the operations and procedures of the Animal Welfare Directorate (AWD) when confiscating a Muscovy duck from Cirkella Circus on the 22 December 2022.

The incident involving the duck was being investigated for alleged animal cruelty by the authorities.

Content creator Sarah Grech had took to social media to explain how the duck was thrown several times towards the public, each time hitting the metal stands. The incident was reported to the police, who confiscated the duck and handed it over to Animal Welfare Services.

Animal circuses have been banned in Malta since 2014 and the Ċirkella Circus had advertised itself as animal-free.

The investigation showed that when AWD officers were escorted to the apartment where the duck was being held, they did not think it was necessary to confiscate it.

“They called the reporter (Sarah Grech) on her mobile to clarify the situation, and Ms Grech insisted that from what she had witnessed during the show, the duck could have easily sustained serious injuries,” the report read. “Based on Ms Grech’s insistence, and somewhat reluctantly, AWD Officers confiscated the duck and took it to APH (animal hospital) to be examined.”

While it is normal for AWD officers to inform Animal Welfare Directorate director Patricia Azzopardi about any situation requiring the confiscation of an animal, since it was very late in the night, Officers did not think it was appropriate to disturb the Director to inform her about this situation since it was late in the night, the investigation showed.

A veterinary report carried out the next day showed the duck was in good health and had sustained no injuries, therefore fit to be discharged. As per normal daily procedure, on the morning of the 24 December, 2022, Patricia Azzopardi was sent a list of animals that were ready to be discharged from APH. It is customary for the director to go through the list of cases and to issue instructions to officers on duty. Depending on the cases’ circumstances she decides whether to return animals to their owners.

“Not being aware that the duck had been confiscated from a circus show, Ms Azzopardi processed the duck’s discharge as per standard procedure. Since it was unharmed, had an owner that was willing to take her back and had agreed to pay for the hospital bill, Ms Azzopardi issued instructions for the officers to return the duck to its owner,” the investigation showed.

She later explained that had she known the origins of the duck, she would not have agreed to return the duck.

The investigation showed the duck, after being sold from a farm to a circus, used in a circus act, then confiscated and recovered in an animal hospital for two days, the duck had to spend 2.5 hours in AWD’s ambulance before being returned to the circus owner and eventually to the farmer.

The Commissioner has recommended the AWD start adhering to the highest standards when transporting animals.

“It is therefore unacceptable that a duck that was ‘saved’ by AWD is subjected to 2.5 hours at the back of an ambulance to get to its destination. Transportation trips should be optimised to be as short as possible, to avoid stressing an already vulnerable animal. All AWD procedures should be designed to accommodate animals over humans,” the report said.