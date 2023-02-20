Maltese man climbs Mount Everest for ‘highest clean-up in the world’

A Maltese man has reached the Mount Everest base camp for “the highest clean-up in the world” at 5,300 metres.

53-year-old Mark Galea Pace reached the base camp on Monday morning after an eight-day trek.

Along the way, Galea Pace and Nepalese volunteers cleaned up the trek route to the base camp.

He was joined by seven Nepalese sherpas helping him throughout the clean-up.

Galea Pace is the founder of Coast is Clear, an NGO dedicated to cleaning up Malta’s natural habitats and planting trees to promote a greener environment.

The organisation has already achieved significant milestones with the help of a specially purchased cleaning truck and Galea Pace’s personal family boat.

The initiative has alreadt planted 200 Maltese indigenous trees and collected 60,000kg of garbage from both the island and the seas surrounding Malta and Gozo.

Looking to the future, Galea Pace’s long-term plan is to plant, care for, and water an additional 1,000 trees across local valleys and nature reserves.

He has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise €10,000 to support future clean-ups in Malta and to plant and maintain trees.