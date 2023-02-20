menu

Maltese man climbs Mount Everest for ‘highest clean-up in the world’

Mark Galea Pace made his way 5,300 metres up Mount Everest to clean up the mountain’s base camp

nicole_meilak
20 February 2023, 9:55am
by Nicole Meilak
Mark Galea Pace pictured on the trek to the Mount Everest base camp (Photo: Coast is Clear/Facebook)
Mark Galea Pace pictured on the trek to the Mount Everest base camp (Photo: Coast is Clear/Facebook)

A Maltese man has reached the Mount Everest base camp for “the highest clean-up in the world” at 5,300 metres.

53-year-old Mark Galea Pace reached the base camp on Monday morning after an eight-day trek.

Along the way, Galea Pace and Nepalese volunteers cleaned up the trek route to the base camp.

He was joined by seven Nepalese sherpas helping him throughout the clean-up.

Galea Pace is the founder of Coast is Clear, an NGO dedicated to cleaning up Malta’s natural habitats and planting trees to promote a greener environment.

The organisation has already achieved significant milestones with the help of a specially purchased cleaning truck and Galea Pace’s personal family boat.

The initiative has alreadt planted 200 Maltese indigenous trees and collected 60,000kg of garbage from both the island and the seas surrounding Malta and Gozo.

Looking to the future, Galea Pace’s long-term plan is to plant, care for, and water an additional 1,000 trees across local valleys and nature reserves.

He has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise €10,000 to support future clean-ups in Malta and to plant and maintain trees.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.