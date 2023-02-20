Ukraine peace plan support at UN level crucial, Ian Borg tells EU ministers

Foreign affairs minister Ian Borg urged European Union ministers to ensure that the broadest possible support for Ukraine’s peace plan is garnered at United Nations level.

Borg guaranteed Malta’s continued support to Ukraine and its people as they exercise their

right to defend their country under the UN Charter.

He was speaking during a Foreign Affairs Council Meeting held in Brussels, which took stock of developments in this first year marking Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, and the situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Affairs Council meeting took place in the same week as the UN Security Council debate that Malta is chairing, titled ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security of Ukraine’. The debate will be held on 24th February.

Borg underlined the importance of outlining the forthcoming steps envisaged within the United Nations and other multilateral fora. He also called for the stepping up of EU diplomatic efforts with third countries that are being used to aid Russia in circumventing sanctions and underscored the need for sanctions to be implemented uniformly amongst member states by streamlining the existing sanctions mechanisms, making them more effective.

underscored the importance of a continued coordinated EU approach to the humanitarian situation of the Afghan people, emphasising the importance of international coordination to increase pressure on the de-facto authorities, while condemning the recent repression against women and girls, which are testament to the authorities’ failure to implement their promises.

“As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, EU ministers adopted conclusions on EU priorities in human rights fora,” a foreign affairs ministry statement read.

EU ministers also met with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu. “The exchange was an opportunity to hear Moldova’s perspectives on the possible spill-over effects of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.”

“Minister Borg participated in an informal breakfast meeting with the Russian opposition activist Garry Kasparov hosted by Lithuania and Poland in the margins of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting. The meeting provided an opportunity for the Russian opposition activist to brief EU Ministers on the human rights and democracy situation in Russia,” the ministry said.