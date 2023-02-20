‘The hotel started swaying’: Maltese TV crew in Turkey recount events of Monday’s quake

A crew of Maltese producers shooting a documentary in Turkey have recounted the shocking scenes they witnessed as another earthquake struck the country earlier on Monday.

“The hotel we were staying at literally started swaying, everyone around is shocked,” NET TV producer Simon Vella Gregory told MaltaToday in a phone call, as sirens blared in the background.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after a massive quake in the region left nearly 45,000 people dead.

The quake hit the town of Defne at 8:04pm (17:04 GMT) and was strongly felt in the cities of Antakya and Adana, 200km (300 miles) to the north.

A second magnitude 5.8 centred in Samandag district of Hatay shook the region several minutes later, Turkey’s emergency management agency said.

Gregory and his crew were in Turkey to shoot a documentary on the recent string of earthquakes which have struck the country.

They are a 30-minute car ride away from the Hatay region, and had just visited the area just today. They were still in the area at around 4pm. The crew is two hours away from Adana.

He explained how people in the area have evacuated their houses as they fear more tremors in the coming hours.

“It’s a weekday, and everyone should be at home sleeping, but there are a lot of people in the streets not knowing what to do,” he told MaltaToday.

David Grech from SOS Malta was on the sixth floor as the earthquake happened, with Gregory explaining the shock they felt during the tremors.

The television crew are now heading to the airport, despite their flight leaving at 4am. “We planned on getting some sleep before we go to the airport, but now we are heading straight there as the situation should get even more tense.”