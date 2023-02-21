[WATCH] President Vella fears multiculturalism and technology pose threat to the Maltese language

Efforts should be in place to prevent the Maltese language from becoming “a relic studied by archaeologists” as Malta faced an influx of foreign workers and tourists, President George Vella said on Tuesday.

Vella also spoke of children who are now used to speaking English rather than Maltese due to a heavier use of technology and social media.

He added that the Maltese language had a rough start as the country was colonised for most of history, forcing its official language to change according the empire.

"Now that Malta is a republic, the fight to keep Maltese alive is still on," he added.

Vella said this at the launch of 'Il-Malti: Il-Mixja sal-Għarfien Uffiċjali', an exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

With a joint effort by Heritage Malta and L-Akkademja tal-Malti, the exhibition gives an account of the Maltese language's journey towards proper recognition as an official language of the European Union.

"We start with the history of Maltese language from its Semitic roots until it was declared Malta’s national language in 1964 and one of the European Union’s official languages in 2004," Akkademja tal-Malti Secretary Joseph Borg explained to MaltaToday.

The exhibition dives into Pietro Caxaro’s Kantilena, Ignazio Saverio Mifsud’s sermons, works by Agius de Soldanis and Vassalli, the first newspaper in Maltese following freedom of the press in 1839, as well as the translation of the Bible by Pietru Pawl Saydon and Ġużè Aquilina’s dictionary.

The exhibition runs until the end of April.