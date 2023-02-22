Minister: Y-plate vehicles will not be fined for on-street parking until solution is found

Vehicles with a Y-plate registration will not be fined for on-street parking during the day until a solution is drawn up by government Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia has said.

This week, the transport authority clamped down on Y-plate cars, fining drivers of light passenger transport vehicles €500 for failing to garage or park off-street while not in use.

Several people have protested the regulation, with one cab driver taking to social media to explain how she received the fee after stopping for 10 minutes to use the restroom.

“This law goes against workers’ rights. What will we do now in the summer heat? Can we not buy a bottle of cold water or drink?” the woman said on Facebook.

Speaking during a panel discussion organised by the Times of Malta, Farrugia said the government is not currently interested in creating “financial burdens” as people face challenges caused by the pandemic and inflation.

Panellist and economist Marie Briguglio hit back at Farrugia's claim, saying government’s attitude signaled its intention of taking off the table all the best solutions to downsizing car use.

The average commuter should not be made to feel as if they were being punished for basic journeys such as going to work or visiting family members, the minister retorted.

“We are working on a system that will allow drivers a limited time to park on the street, but we are certainly not going to permit Y-plate vehicles to park on-street all night long,” he said.

The minister hinted at the new regulation, saying government will probably introduce plan which would see Y-plate drivers using a clock or timer system.

Briguglio said car use would never see any significant drop if there was no penalty for unnecessary use. “It’s like trying to discipline a child without any punishment.”

Joining Farrugia and Briguglio on the panel were Malta Public Transport General Manager Konrad Pule, Head of Geography and Director of the Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development at the University of Malta professor Maria Attard and eCabs founder and CEO Matthew Bezzina.