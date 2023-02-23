Malta’s January inflation at 6.8% is third lowest in EU but only because of energy subsidies

Malta’s annual inflation in January dropped to 6.8%, the third lowest in the EU but only because the State is heavily subsidising energy, fuels and non-processed foods.

Data published by the National Statistics Office shows that if energy and unprocessed food are excluded from the equation, Malta’s Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is almost a point higher than the euro zone average.

The Maltese government has put aside almost €600 million this year to keep energy, fuel and grain prices stable. The subsidies have been running since last year when the government spent almost €500 million to maintain stability in the energy and grains sectors.

The NSO reported that the largest upward impact on annual inflation in January was measured in the Food and non-alcoholic beverages Index (+2.13 percentage points).

If taken as a whole, the HICP index shows that annual inflation in January 2023 decreased to 6.8% from 7.3% in December. A year ago, January inflation in Malta stood at 4.1%.

Eurostat data released today also shows that Malta’s January inflation rate was at par with Cyprus. Only Spain and Luxembourg had lower rates at 5.9% and 5.8% respectively.

The euro area annual inflation rate in January was 8.6%, down from 9.2% in December. A year earlier, the rate was 5.1%.

EU annual inflation was 10% in January 2023, down from 10.4% a month earlier. A year earlier, the rate was 5.6%.

The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (26.2%), Latvia (21.4%) and Czechia (19.1%). Compared with December, annual inflation fell in 18 member states and rose in nine.

In January, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.94 percentage points, pp), followed by energy (+2.17 pp), services (+1.80 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.73 pp).