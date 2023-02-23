menu

Gozo Channel's M.V Ta' Pinu undergoing repairs, less trips starting from Monday

Gozo Channel will operate with M.V. Malita, M.V. Gaudos, and Nikolaos from Monday to Sunday, but with fewer trips than normal

marianna_calleja
23 February 2023, 3:52pm
by Marianna Calleja

M.V. Ta’ Pinu will be out of service, from Monday until further notice, due to repairs, Gozo Channel announced on Wednesday.

During this period, the company will be operating with an alternative low-season timetable.

Gozo Channel will operate with M.V. Malita, M.V. Gaudos, and Nikolaos from Monday to Sunday, although with an average of nine less trips than normal.

Under the new schedule, morning trips from Mġarr, Gozo will start 45 minutes late, at 12:45am instead of midnight.

While from Ċirkewwa, morning trips will start one hour and 20 minutes later than usual at 1:20am instead of midnight.

There will be 14 trips less than usual on Sunday, with first trips leaving port at 12:45am from Gozo and 1:20am from Malta.

Named after the famous sanctuary dedicated to Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu in Gozo, the double-ended passenger and car ferry holds 900 passengers.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
