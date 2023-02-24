Delia on imminent Steward ruling: 'If I lose today, I will hurt alone. If I win, it is the people's victory'

Adrian Delia has pitched the Steward hospitals court case as a "battle for the truth", insisting that if he wins it will be a victory for the country.

The Nationalist MP had filed the case to get the agreement cancelled in 2018 when still Opposition leader. The case has now come to its end and Judge Francesco Depasquale is this afternoon expected to deliver judgment.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, Delia admitted having a sleepless night in anticipation of the court ruling.

"This case means so much. It means truth, principles and a fight for what is right," he wrote, adding that it showed that nobody should bow down in front of corruption.

He also hinted at how he was left all alone, possibly even from within the Nationalist Party, to fight this case to have the contract cancelled and the hospitals returned to the public.

"The journey was long. Many times [it was a] solitary journey. But along the way I also found friends, genuine Maltese who believe in what is right; who believed in me and never abandoned me. No words are enough to thank these people," Delia wrote.

He added: "Whatever happens today I have no regrets. Over the past five years I did all I could. If I lose today, I will hurt alone. If, God willing, I win it is the people's victory."

