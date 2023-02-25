Lands Minister mum as government receives three bids for Mellieħa green lung sale

Lands Minister Silvio Schembri remained mum on the decision to sell off undeveloped public land in Mellieħa, which contrasts with government’s aim to create urban green spaces.

Questions sent to the ministry were referred to the Lands Authority that has issued the tender but no reply was forthcoming from either.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli stopped short of saying whether the tender should be withdrawn given it conflicts with her ministry’s priority to increase urban green spaces.

The government has received three bids for the tract of land in the Tal-Qortin area, which measures 5,000sq.m and is subject to a right of first refusal, which presumably applies to GAP and Ballut Blocks that jointly own a small plot of land in the middle of the public area.

The area was already part of the development zone since 1988 and was zoned for residential development in the local plan in 2006. Government starting price according to tender was of €279,620.

One of the three bidders for the land is T&S Property Holdings, a joint venture whose directors are GAP Limited’s Paul Attard and Ballut Block’s Paul Vella. The company submitted the lowest bid at €279,000.

The other bidders are North Delux Limited whose directors are Antoine Abela and Mark George Schembri which, submitted a bid of €380,000 and a joint venture between the Vassallo Group and Attard Developments Limited, which submitted a bid of €315,000.

The Environment Minister told MaltaToday that the tender does not exonerate developers from the need to obtain environmental and planning permits.

But Dalli did not pronounce herself on whether the tender should be withdrawn in view of the presence of protected shrubs and the evident contrast with government’s commitment to invest in more open spaces, even by buying or renting land from the private sector.

“The tender relative to this site, which includes within it a portion of land that is privately owned and which was included within the development zone decades ago, was issued by the Lands Authority,” a spokesperson for the minister replied.

Asked whether the Environment and Resources Authority was even consulted before the tender was issued, the ministry pointed out that “the fact that a tender has been issued does not in any manner exonerate an eventually-preferred bidder from obtaining the necessary environmental and development clearances and permits which are required by law”.

When asked whether the tender issued by the Lands Authority contrasts with the government’s policy of investing €700 million in green open spaces, the ministry spokesperson replied that Project Green’s remit “is to regenerate or develop green spaces, in consultation with stakeholders” and that Project Green “is already in talks with the Mellieħa local council for more open green spaces in the locality”.

No replies to similar questions were forthcoming from the Lands Authority and Silvio Schembri’s ministry.

MaltaToday raised this issue with the two ministers after a botanist raised the alarm on the presence of endemic and indigenous shrubs found on this tract of land.

Botanist Jeffrey Sciberras told MaltaToday the site hosts at least three plants found only in Malta and two indigenous species, which means they were present on the islands before humans arrived here.

Nationalist MP Ivan Castillo who flagged this issue has written to the Environment and Resources Authority and the planning ombudsman to have the tender investigated and determine whether the area can actually be developed.

A district MP, Castillo also asked for the suspension of the tender until these investigations are concluded.

“It does not make sense to issue a tender for the disposal of this land before its ecological value is assessed by ERA,” Castillo told MaltaToday, noting that the tender is being issued before the presentation of a planning application to develop the site. “It would have made more sense had the Lands Authority consulted with ERA before issuing the tender.”

Instead, ERA will end up being consulted after a planning application is submitted by the prospective developer.

“What will happen if ERA objects to the development during the planning process? And how can the Planning Authority refuse the development after the land is already leased to a developer,” he asked.

Castillo is calling on the government to include this land, which falls within the development zone, in its Project Green plans.

He has questioned why the government wants to buy property from private owners to turn it into open green spaces and then chooses to put undeveloped land that belongs to the State up for sale.

He acknowledged that a public park is being proposed on a nearby piece of land. “But why not protect both sites?”

The land on Triq is-Sagħtar and Triq il-Miġbha will be given on a perpetual revisable emphyteusis. The winning bidder will be able to redeem this emphyteusis within the first 15 years after a revision according to the rate of inflation as explained in the conditions.

The local plans approved in 2006 designate the area in question residential development, with a height limitation of three storeys and require that 30% of the area is retained as an open space. Commercial development in the area is limited to 500sq.m.