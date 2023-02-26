Arnold Cassola calls for accountability from BOV for financing Steward contract

Maltese politician Arnold Cassola has criticised Bank of Valletta (BOV) for its role in financing the Steward Healthcare contract.

In a press release, Cassola pointed out that the Vitals Inquiry revealed that BOV, which has a majority government shareholding, was the only bank to provide financing to Steward.

A recent court ruling declared the contracts awarded to Vitals Global Healthcare, and later sold to Steward Healthcare, null and void.

Cassola called into question the due diligence performed by BOV and is concerned about the fate of the €36 million that was loaned to Steward.

In addition, Cassola highlighted BOV's involvement in the Electrogas deal with the Maltese government, where the bank provided a large loan.

Cassola has accused BOV directors of being careless with depositors' and shareholders' money and has called for their resignation.

