Alicia Bugeja Said is first Cabinet member to give birth while in office

Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said has become the first Maltese Cabinet member to give birth, while in office.

Bugeja Said and her husband Malcolm Bugeja welcomed a baby girl into the world, announcing the news on social media on Monday. “Today was the best day of our lives as we welcome a new member to the family, making us parents,” she said.

“I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart the team at Mater Dei Hospital for their work and dedication, and thank all those who have been of great support throughout this journey, especially my husband Malcolm.”

Alicia Bugeja Said is a junior minister for fisheris and acquaculture.