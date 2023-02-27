[WATCH] 2019 cabinet ministers mum over their involvement in €100 million Steward pay-out

Ministers who formed part of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s 2019 cabinet, have refused to answer questions on whether they knew about a “secret” agreement triggering a €100 million government pay-out to Steward Healthcare if a court or other authority strikes down the hospitals’ contracts.

Questioned outside parliament on Monday afternoon, all ministers stuck to the government line, stating the issue will be discussed in tonight’s parliamentary session.

Reacting to last Friday’s court ruling, which annulled all contracts awarded to Vitals and Steward in a damning ruling suggesting 'fraudulent intent', Muscat insisted all concession agreements and decisions were carried out with cabinet’s approval.

Muscat said at every stage of the hospital concession, “which included hospitals that had been abandoned or closed for years, were done with continuous discussions and documented decisions of the cabinet."

“For the deal to happen, the process had to undergo legal scrutiny,” he said.

Health Minister Chris Fearne insisted he would be making any relevant statements in parliament on Monday.

Social Justice Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, who in 2019 was Junior Minister for Reforms, said the issue is of an “important nature” and it was the government which took the initiative to call for a debate on the deal.

MP Edward Zammit Lewis, who at the time was EU and Equality Minister, insisted cabinet discussions are confidential.

“What interests me the most is that services in the hospitals and employees’ jobs will be safeguarded,” Zammit Lewis said.

Sports and Education Minister Clifton Grima, who in 2019 was Junior Minister for Sports also towed the government line that the issue will be discussed by the House.

Minister Michael Falzon did not answer the media’s questions.