San Ġwann ‘green lung’ gets council go-ahead to replace one of Malta’s busiest roads

A “new green lung” in the centre of San Ġwann has been unanimously approved by the local council, San Ġwann Mayor Trevor Fenech said,

“The local council is looking forward to working with Project Green in its implementation,” said Fenech during a consultation meeting on Thursday with the government authority responsible for open spaces, before finalising designs for the necessary permitting processes.

The project will be connecting the two busy sides of San Ġwann with safer, car-free pedestrian connections, where it is estimated that 90% of residents will have access to an open space less than a 10 minute-walk from their homes

“This investment will be giving back to residents an open space in the heart of the community instead of a main road filled with cars and pollution,” Project Green CEO Steve Ellul said.

This was the second consultation initiative on the project this month, following an earlier meeting with commercial entities operating in the same area. The Vjal ir-Rihan area currently includes an open space of 2,183 square metres. Through the proposed new green open space, this will increase it to 7,200 square metres.

The open space is also being adapted to the social and cultural requirements of the residents, with several features such as a sensory garden, an aquatic garden, an amphitheatre, and a sustainable playground.

During the consultation meeting, the residents presented different ideas, as the Project Green team answered their questions on the proposals and the eventual works required to create the new open space.