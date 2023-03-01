State must protect protestor targeted by informal agent, says Daphne Foundation

A threatened boycott of a popular Mġarr restaurant triggered by a Labour Party supporter’s post has produced a backlash by patrons, after the owner of Il-Barri restaurant was singled out at a mass demonstration outside Parliament on Monday.

But the Daphne Foundation has also called for the Prime Minister to protect the freedom of expression of protestors who this week were outraged by the court decision on the Steward deal.

On Monday evening, protestors gathered outside parliament, outraged at the fraudulent deal between the Maltese government and Vitals Global Healthcare, and later with Steward Health Care.

Matthew Bongailas, a self-declared “proud member of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s team” in Labour’s 2020 leadership contest, who singled out Il-Barri’s owner and identified his restaurant in a Facebook post with his photograph. Bongailas’s post triggered a string of insults to the protestor and calls to boycott his restaurant.

Bongailas is himslef a beneficiary of around €2 million in public funds through 15 direct orders awarded over the span of a few months by government agency Infrastructure Malta.

“The Maltese State has a positive obligation to uphold and protect the fundamental right to freedom of association, freedom of assembly, and freedom of expression. Yet, an agent of the executive branch of the State is attacking a protestor for exercising those very rights and freedoms,” the Daphne Foundation said.

“The protection of rights should not be left to market forces or the dynamics of social media. Protestors should be free to rally behind banners of their choosing to voice their opinion about government malfeasance without fear of reprisal. The duty to protect that freedom rests with the State, including the executive headed by the prime minister.”