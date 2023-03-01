President George Vella meets with Irish counterpart Michael Higgins during three-day state visit

President of Malta George Vella held talks with Irish President Michael Higgins on Wednesday during state visit to Ireland, with both leaders confirming the excellent bilateral relations Ireland and Malta.

Vella's three-day state visit to Ireland has been marked by discussions with Higgins on a range of topics, including Malta's priorities in the United Nations Security Council, climate change, neutrality, and the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, Africa, migration, and food security.

Both leaders also emphasised the strong bilateral relations between Malta and Ireland while highlighting areas for future cooperation.

During the meeting, Vella and Higgins also planted an Irish Oak tree on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of the President of Ireland.

They also rang the Peace Bell, symbolizing peace and reconciliation, together with Vella’s wife.

The Maltese president also paid his respects and laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance at Parnell Square, dedicated to those who fought for Irish freedom.

In Dublin, President Vella met with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to discuss the similarities between Malta and Ireland, as well as climate change, Africa, and war and peace in Ukraine.

The Maltese president also visited the Assembly and Senate as part of his state visit.

The President of Malta was accompanied on the visit by the Minister for Inclusion Julia Farrugia Portelli.